8 months ago
Senators call for panel to investigate Russian hacking
December 18, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 8 months ago

Senators call for panel to investigate Russian hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four Senators on Sunday called for the creation of a bipartisan investigative panel that would investigate U.S. government allegations that Russia and other foreign countries tried to hack the U.S. elections.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York, the incoming Senate Minority Leader, said that he and Democrat Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Republicans John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would be issuing a joint letter about creating the committee.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Julia Harte; editing by Grant McCool

