FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
McCain vows to block proposed separation of NSA, cyber command
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 13, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

McCain vows to block proposed separation of NSA, cyber command

Patricia Zengerle

2 Min Read

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016.Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain said on Tuesday he would use his power to block the confirmation of a key cybersecurity official if necessary to prevent any Obama administration move to separate the U.S. Cyber Command from the National Security Agency.

"I do not believe rushing to separate the 'dual hat' in the final months of an administration is appropriate, given the very serious challenges we face in cyberspace," McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said at a hearing.

"Dual hat" refers to one individual holding both positions.

Current and former U.S. officials told Reuters in August that President Barack Obama's administration was preparing to elevate the stature of the Department of Defense's Cyber Command, including separating it from the NSA.

Officials argued that the focus of the NSA, a spy agency responsible for electronic eavesdropping, is gathering intelligence, often favoring the monitoring of an enemy's cyber activities.

Cyber Command's mission is geared more to shutting down cyber attacks - and, if ordered, counter attacking.

McCain said the two agencies must work closely together to protect U.S. national security and he would block any nominee if that person was not nominated both to run the NSA and lead Cyber Command.

He also said he wanted the administration to provide his panel with detailed plans of its proposed reorganization.

"This committee does not take well to being stonewalled while their colleagues in the administration leak information to the press," McCain said.

Admiral Mike Rogers, the current NSA director and head of Cyber Command, told the hearing that he did not think it was in the best U.S. national security interest at this point to separate the two functions.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.