WASHINGTON FBI investigators believe foreign hackers have targeted mobile phones used by a small number of Democratic Party figures, possibly including elected officials, four political and government sources said on Tuesday.

The hacking attempts occurred within the last month or so, the sources said. Two sources said investigators believe that, like hackers who earlier attacked the central data servers of key Democratic Party organizations, the mobile phone attacks were carried out by hackers connected to the Russian government.

One source said that some of those whose phones were targeted by hackers had been asked by the FBI to turn over their phones so that investigators can "image" them.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Eric Beech)