U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet later on Friday with the head of a presidential commission aimed at strengthening the nation's cyber defenses, the White House said.

Asked about the panel's upcoming report, White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters he could not preview any of its recommendations but that Obama and panel chairman Tom Donilon would discuss cyber security efforts during the meeting.

