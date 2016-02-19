FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Department of Homeland Security cyber defense official to step down
February 19, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Department of Homeland Security cyber defense official to step down

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

Analysts work in a watch and warning center of a cyber security defense lab at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of a Department of Homeland Security cyber organization tasked with protecting Internet infrastructure is stepping down, an agency official said Thursday.

Ann Barron-DiCamillo, director of U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team, or US-CERT, is leaving her post, the official said, though a specific timeline for her departure was not provided.

US-CERT, formed in 2003, is responsible for helping to detect, analyze and respond to cyber attacks.

Barron-DiCamillo has served in her role for over three years. News of her departure was first reported by Federal Computer Week.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
