FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Department of Homeland Security cyber defense official to step down
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 19, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Department of Homeland Security cyber defense official to step down

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

Analysts work in a watch and warning center of a cyber security defense lab at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of a Department of Homeland Security cyber organization tasked with protecting Internet infrastructure is stepping down, an agency official said Thursday.

Ann Barron-DiCamillo, director of U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team, or US-CERT, is leaving her post, the official said, though a specific timeline for her departure was not provided.

US-CERT, formed in 2003, is responsible for helping to detect, analyze and respond to cyber attacks.

Barron-DiCamillo has served in her role for over three years. News of her departure was first reported by Federal Computer Week.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Alan Crosby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.