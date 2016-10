The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Friday that it has experienced some service disruptions due to the cyber attack on Dyn that caused Internet outages for its customers.

"This has prevented some of our customers from being able to pay with PayPal in certain regions," said company spokeswoman Amanda Miller. "PayPal was not attacked directly, nor were any of our core services to business impacted in the disruption."

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by David Gregorio)