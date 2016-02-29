U.S. prosecutor behind Silk Road case to join law firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Manhattan federal prosecutor who spearheaded the investigation and prosecution of the creator of the black market website Silk Road and handled numerous other high-profile cybercrime cases is joining the law firm Latham & Watkins.

Serrin Turner, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office who also led the prosecution of the digital currency service Liberty Reserve, will join Latham as a partner in New York, the law firm said on Monday.

His hiring comes as amid growing attention among law firm clients to cyber security threats following a slew of damaging cyberattacks against private companies and U.S. government agencies in the last few years.

“In the cyber area in particular, we have more demand than we have lawyers to serve it at the moment,” said Miles Ruthberg, the chair of Latham’s New York litigation and trial department. “That’s not surprising given everything we know that’s happening.”

Turner, who will join the firm in late March will focus on cybersecurity and data-protection issues, worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s criminal division since 2010 and served as its cybercrime coordinator.

In his highest-profile case, Turner was the lead prosecutor in the case of Ross Ulbricht, the accused mastermind behind Silk Road, an underground website that enabled more than $200 million of anonymous drug sales using the digital currency bitcoin.

Ulbricht, who prosecutors said operated the website under the alias Dread Pirate Roberts, was arrested in 2013 as authorities seized the website.

A federal jury found Ulbricht guilty of charges including that he distributed drugs through the Internet, and he was sentenced in May 2015 to life in prison. He is appealing.

In an interview, Turner said the investigation demonstrated that even in the case of a website like Silk Road, which was designed to be beyond the reach of law enforcement, authorities could still hold those behind it accountable.

“That’s the challenge with cybercrime in general, to make sure crimes cannot be committed on the Internet without any remedy or recourse,” he said.

Turner also oversaw the prosecution of Liberty Reserve, which prosecutors said laundered more than $6 billion for criminals involved in Ponzi schemes, hacking, child pornography and drug trafficking.

Prosecutors secured guilty pleas from five individuals tied to Liberty Reserve, including most recently Arthur Budovsky, Liberty Reserve’s co-founder who pleaded guilty in January on the eve of trial.