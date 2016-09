Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, questions TSA Administrator Peter Neffenger about long lines at airport security checkpoints during a hearing in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Republican congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on Wednesday that Russians had hacked into Republican National Committee computers.

"The Russians ... basically have hacked into both parties at the national level. And that gives us all concern about what their motivations are," McCaul told CNN.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and David Alexander)