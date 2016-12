WASHINGTON U.S. authorities have indicted three Romanians in a case of cyber fraud that allegedly netted at least $4 million and infected at least 60,000 computers, mostly in the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said the three individuals were extradited to the United States from Romania over the scheme, which involved the sending of 11 million malicious emails.

