U.S. intelligence chief Clapper says spoke with Trump about media leaks

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper testifies to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on "Russia’s intelligence activities" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday evening to discuss media leaks of a classified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking that Trump received last Friday.

Clapper said in a statement that he does not believe the U.S. intelligence community leaked a private security document alleging Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information on Trump.

"I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," Clapper said.