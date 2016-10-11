Obama to consider 'proportional' response to Russia hacking

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will consider a variety of responses to Russia's hacking of political party organizations and it is possible that any action may not be announced publicly, the White House said on Tuesday.

"There are a range of responses that are available to the president and he will consider a response that is proportional," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One. "It is certainly possible that the president can choose response options that we never announce," he said.