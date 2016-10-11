FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Obama to consider 'proportional' response to Russia hacking
October 11, 2016

Obama to consider 'proportional' response to Russia hacking

U.S. President Barack Obama walks to board Air Force One for travel to Greensboro, North Carolina from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. October 11, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will consider a variety of responses to Russia's hacking of political party organizations and it is possible that any action may not be announced publicly, the White House said on Tuesday.

"There are a range of responses that are available to the president and he will consider a response that is proportional," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One. "It is certainly possible that the president can choose response options that we never announce," he said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Timothy Gardner, Jeff Mason; Editing by Alistair Bell

