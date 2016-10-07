FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. lawmaker wants cyber sanctions on Russia after hacking charges
October 7, 2016 / 9:48 PM / a year ago

U.S. lawmaker wants cyber sanctions on Russia after hacking charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) smiles after he was ceremonially sworn-in by Vice President Joseph Biden in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington January 6, 2015.Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of a U.S. Senate cyber security subcommittee said on Friday he planned to introduce sanctions legislation over "Russia's cyber criminals" after Washington accused Russia of political cyber attacks ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner said his legislation would require the Obama administration to investigate those who have engaged in significant actions undermining cyber security and aggressively pursue sanctions when appropriate.

Gardner is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool

