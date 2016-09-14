FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hackers are targeting state Democratic Party officials: Politico
September 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Hackers are targeting state Democratic Party officials: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hackers are targeting state Democratic Party officials and have successfully breached and impersonated some of them, Politico reported, citing a message the Association of State Democratic Chairs sent Wednesday to its members.

The email, titled "Security Alert: Please Do Not Search Wikileaks!," warned recipients to avoid the anti-secrecy site — which has posted leaked material from the Democratic National Committee - because of concerns about malware embedded in the leaks, Politico said.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

