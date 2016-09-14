Internet LAN cables are pictured in this photo illustration taken in Sydney June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

WASHINGTON Hackers are targeting state Democratic Party officials and have successfully breached and impersonated some of them, Politico reported, citing a message the Association of State Democratic Chairs sent Wednesday to its members.

The email, titled "Security Alert: Please Do Not Search Wikileaks!," warned recipients to avoid the anti-secrecy site — which has posted leaked material from the Democratic National Committee - because of concerns about malware embedded in the leaks, Politico said.

