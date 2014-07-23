FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six indicted in New York for involvement in StubHub cyber fraud
July 23, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Six indicted in New York for involvement in StubHub cyber fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (2nd R) speaks during a news conference at his office as Sgt Richard Rollings (C) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Special Agent Robert Sica (R) of the U.S. Secret Service look on, in midtown Manhattan, New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York (Reuters) - Six people were indicted in New York for involvement in a global cybercrime ring that took over more than 1,000 accounts of eBay Inc’s StubHub online ticket reselling service, according to a statement released by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Cybercriminals are believed to have defrauded StubHub of $1 million, the statement said, citing City of London Police Commissioner Adrian Leppard.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York. Writing by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese

