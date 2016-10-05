FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material
October 5, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a court complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department's chief national security prosecutor John Carlin said Harold Thomas Martin, 51, worked as a government contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security Agency.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jim Finkle and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

