Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a court complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
The Justice Department's chief national security prosecutor John Carlin said Harold Thomas Martin, 51, worked as a government contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security Agency.
