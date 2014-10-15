FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI warns U.S. businesses of cyber attacks, blames Beijing
October 15, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

FBI warns U.S. businesses of cyber attacks, blames Beijing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation warned U.S. businesses on Wednesday that hackers it believes to be backed by the Chinese government have recently launched attacks on U.S. companies.

The “flash” warning described tools and techniques used by the hackers and asked companies to contact federal authorities if they believe they are the victims of such attacks.

The document said that the agency recently obtained information regarding “a group of Chinese Government affiliated cyber actors who routinely steal high-value information from U.S. commercial and government networks through cyber espionage.”

FBI spokesman Josh Campbell confirmed via email that the FBI had released the document, which was obtained by Reuters and described specific mitigation steps that companies should take following attacks.

“The FBI has recently observed online intrusions that we attribute to Chinese government affiliated actors,” he said. “Private sector security firms have also identified similar intrusions and have released defensive information related to those intrusions.”

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email inquiry about the matter.

Reporting by Jim Finkle

