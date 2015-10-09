FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retail group says FBI backs PIN use in chip-based cards
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 9, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Retail group says FBI backs PIN use in chip-based cards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s warning on the new chip-based credit cards being vulnerable to fraud backed its stand on the need for a personal identification number instead of a signature.

The FBI said on Thursday the chip-based cards can be counterfeited using stolen card data, and that the chip will likely not stop stolen or counterfeit credit cards from being used for online or telephone purchases. (1.usa.gov/1L2NerG)

Virtually all of the chip cards being issued in the United States are chip-and-signature rather than chip-and-PIN, the industry group said on Friday. (bit.ly/1L3VpUO)

About 40 percent of payment card terminals at U.S. merchants, a category that includes retailers, taxi drivers and doctors, had been upgraded by Oct. 1 to meet the deadline set by credit card companies to install chip-card readers or face increased fraud liability.

The NRF said it submitted testimony to a congressional committee on Wednesday arguing in favor of PIN over signature.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.