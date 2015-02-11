Factbox: White House cybersecurity summit draws big CEO crowd

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama heads to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California on Friday for a White House summit on cybersecurity, one of his top national security legislative priorities for his second term.
Obama wants to build support for efforts to better protect against cyber threats and share more information about cyber attacks.
The day-long event will bring together top officials from the tech and financial services sectors with top Obama administration officials and privacy and civil liberties groups.
Obama is slated to speak at 11:15 a.m. PST on Friday (1915 GMT). Here are other speakers on the agenda:
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
Renee James, President, Intel
Aaron Levie, CEO, Box
Dan Schulman, CEO, PayPal
Mark Kelsey, CEO, LexisNexis
Scott Charney, Vice President, Microsoft
Eric Grosse, Vice President, Google
Alex Stamos, CISO, Yahoo
Joe Sullivan, CISO, Facebook
Michael Brown, CEO, Symantec
Kevin Mandia, Chief Operating Officer, FireEye
Mark McLaughlin, CEO, Palo Alto Networks
Melodie Hildebrandt, Global head of cyber security, Palantir
Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder, CloudFlare
Stina Ehrensvard, CEO, Yubico
Blake Hall, CEO, ID.me
Kenneth Chenault, CEO, American Express
Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard
Peter Hancock, CEO, AIG
Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America
Richard Davis, Chairman and CEO, US Bancorp
Charles Scharf, CEO, Visa
John Ikard, CEO, FirstBank
Bernard Tyson, CEO, Kaiser Permanente
Alexander Gourlay, President, Walgreens
Mike George, CEO, QVC
Anthony Earley Jr, CEO, Pacific Gas & Electric
Lisa Monaco, National Security Council
Jeff Zients, National Economic Council
Jeh Johnson, Secretary, Homeland Security
Penny Pritzker, Secretary, Commerce
Sarah Bloom Raskin, Deputy Secretary, Treasury
Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Secretary, Homeland Security
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Secretary, Energy
Maria Contreras-Sweet, U.S. Small Business Administration
Leslie Caldwell, Assistant Attorney General
Joseph Demarest, Assistant Director, FBI
Michael Daniel, White House cybersecurity coordinator
Willie May, National Institute of Standards and Technology
John Holdren, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
Ed Lowery, U.S. Secret Service
Matt Olsen, former director, National Counterterrorism Center
Jamie Saunders, Director, National Cyber Crime Unit, United Kingdom National Crime Agency
Bilal Sen, United Nations Office of Drug and Crime
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio