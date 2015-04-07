FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian hackers reached sensitive White House systems: CNN
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 7, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Russian hackers reached sensitive White House systems: CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian hackers penetrated sensitive parts of the White House computer system after intruding at the U.S. State Department in recent months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials briefed on the matter.

The White House said the report did not refer to a new incident but was “speculating” about the source of cyber activities that were disclosed last year.

Spokesman Mark Stroh said in a statement that the White House would not comment on CNN’s attribution of the cyber attack to Russian hackers.

White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said in an appearance on CNN on Tuesday that the White House in 2014 disclosed cyber intrusions that did not affect classified information.

“We have an unclassified system and then we have a classified system, a top secret system,” Rhodes said. “We do not believe that our classified systems were compromised.”

CNN said the hackers gained access to unclassified but potentially sensitive information such as non-public details of the president’s schedule.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Emily Stephenson, Jeff Mason and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.