White House urges Congress to finalize cyber bill
#Technology News
October 28, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

White House urges Congress to finalize cyber bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The word 'password' is pictured on a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday praised U.S. senators for passing key portions of cyber security legislation aimed at protecting the nation from computer hacks and urged them reach a final measure with counterparts in the House of Representatives.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters President Barack Obama is encouraged by the Senate action.

“We’re hopeful that the Senate and House can work together expeditiously to send the best possible bill to the president’s desk as soon as possible,” he said.

The Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

