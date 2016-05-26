FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden holds calls with Cypriot president, Turkish Cypriot leader
May 26, 2016 / 1:33 AM / a year ago

Biden holds calls with Cypriot president, Turkish Cypriot leader

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden held separate phone calls on Wednesday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and urged them to keep moving forward on settlement negotiations, the White House said.

Anastasiades canceled scheduled peace talks and cut short a visit to Turkey on Tuesday after a United Nations summit treated the rival Turkish Cypriot leader as a head of state.

In the phone calls, Biden urged both leaders to resume meetings as soon as possible, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

