About 150 animals removed from Dallas home on neglect concerns

DALLAS (Reuters) - About 150 animals, including dogs, cats, birds and a guinea pig, were removed from a Dallas-area home on Wednesday because of severe neglect, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The animal protection group said it received a cruelty complaint against the owner of a three-bedroom house in Balch Springs, east of Dallas, and notified authorities.

More than 100 cats, 39 dogs and six birds were found emaciated, with many of the animals suffering from extreme hair loss, matted fur or eye infections, according to SPCA spokeswoman Maura Davies.

“Inside, there were dozens of animals stacked in crates, floor to ceiling, wall to wall,” Davies said.

“The house was covered in feces and soaked in urine.”

Animal control workers removed six dead animals from the property but several others animals were too badly decomposed for removal, she added.

Balch Springs Police were not immediately available to comment on whether the woman who resides in the home is facing criminal charges.

The surviving animals were taken to a facility for treatment. A custody hearing is scheduled for next month, according to the SPCA, or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It did not identify the owner of the house.