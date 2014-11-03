FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Zoo sells rights to name baby giraffe for $50,000
November 3, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas Zoo sells rights to name baby giraffe for $50,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The Dallas Zoo has sold the naming rights for a recently born giraffe for $50,000 to a bidder who asked to remain nameless, a zoo official said on Monday.

No name has yet been selected for the six-foot male calf born on Oct. 26 whose naming rights were sold at an auction at the zoo’s annual fundraiser on Saturday, spokeswoman Laurie Holloway said.

“There was a lot of interest in choosing a name so the timing was perfect since an auction was already planned,” she said.

The money will be used for giraffe conservation efforts in African countries where the animals roam.

The baby giraffe is the 12th in the Dallas Zoo’s herd, which is among the largest in the United States, Holloway said.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz

