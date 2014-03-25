Gunman arrested in Dallas after standoff with police

DALLAS (Reuters) - A gunman who holed himself up in a downtown Dallas apartment building was arrested on Tuesday after a three-hour standoff with police that halted traffic in parts of the city center and led to several buildings being placed on lockdown.

No one was injured when a man thought to be in his mid-40s and facing eviction fired through a window.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell told reporters that the man was taken into custody without incident. There were no hostages.

The apartment is in an area known as Victory Park, about 1,200 feet south of the American Airlines Center, which is home to the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks and the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars.

Police set up barricades and cleared sidewalks of pedestrians. Several buildings with thousands of people inside including the W Hotel, the Perot Museum and Dallas World Aquarium, were under lockdown until the man was arrested.