August 6, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fifty stranded passengers rescued after Dallas zoo ride stalls

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A passenger monorail at the Dallas Zoo stalled on Wednesday after an electrical power surge, stranding about 50 passengers who had to get off the train using ladders, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The monorail will stay closed until at least Friday to assess the damage caused by the power surge, zoo spokeswoman Laurie Holloway said. The source of the surge is not known.

The monorail takes a 20-minute tour of the Wilds of Africa exhibit and the passengers were trapped on the train for about 30 minutes, officials said. The monorail was about 12 feet (3.7 meters) in the air when it stalled.

“It stopped in a shady area, right in front of our new baby eland, so the guests at least got the best look at the baby that anyone has,” Holloway said.This is the third malfunction in recent years to stall the ride while carrying passengers. Nearly 100 people were rescued in February after a blown breaker stopped the ride. A similar incident also happened at the zoo in 2011.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by David Bailey and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
