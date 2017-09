DEA administrator Michele Leonhart testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in a hearing on sexual harassment and misconduct allegations at the DEA and FBI in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to resign soon following recent revelations that agents had engaged in “sex parties” with prostitutes in Colombia, television news outlets CBS and CNN reported on Tuesday.

The DEA declined to comment. Last week, U.S. lawmakers said they lacked confidence in agency chief Michele Leonhart.