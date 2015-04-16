FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House mum on DEA chief after sex party scandal
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

White House mum on DEA chief after sex party scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House sidestepped questions on Thursday about whether President Barack Obama retains confidence in the chief of the Drug Enforcement Administration after an investigation found DEA agents took part in sex parties with prostitutes in Colombia.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that 10 DEA agents participated in the parties, paid for by drug cartels. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives have said they have lost confidence in DEA chief Michele Leonhart.

Asked twice by reporters at a briefing whether Obama still has confidence in Leonhart, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama “has very high expectations for everybody who serves in this administration.”

“We do have concerns about what’s been reported by the Office of the Inspector General,” Earnest said, referring to the internal watchdog that detailed the allegations.

“We’re certainly supportive of the efforts that are under way at the Department of Justice to address those concerns,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.