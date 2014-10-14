Oklahoma newspaper publisher, wife, daughter found dead in family home

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The publisher of a newspaper in a small Oklahoma city, his wife and their 17-year-old daughter were found dead inside their home on Monday and the local prosecutor is treating their deaths as homicides, according to police and newspapers.

The bodies of John Hruby; his wife, Katherine “Tinker” Hruby; and their daughter, Katherine, were found by a housekeeper around 9 a.m. on Monday, police in the southern Oklahoma city of Duncan said.

Jason Hicks, the Stephens County district attorney, told the Oklahoman newspaper that the deaths were homicides, adding that no one has been arrested in connection with the killings.

John Hruby published the Marlow Review, a weekly newspaper serving Marlow, a small city of about 4,600 people some 10 miles from Duncan.

“The Marlow Review asks the general public for prayers following the tragic deaths,” the newspaper said in a statement.

Danny Ford, the Duncan police chief, said more information would be released following an investigation.