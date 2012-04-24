FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California measure to repeal death penalty qualifies for ballot
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 24, 2012 / 12:48 AM / in 5 years

California measure to repeal death penalty qualifies for ballot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A measure to repeal the death penalty has qualified for the ballot in California after activists collected more than half a million signatures in the state, the Secretary of State’s office said on Monday.

The measure would abolish capital punishment as the maximum sentence in murder convictions and replace it with life imprisonment, in a move estimated to save the state money in the “high tens of millions of dollars annually.” Inmates already sentenced to death would have their terms commuted.

Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; editing by Dan Burns

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.