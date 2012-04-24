California measure to repeal death penalty qualifies for ballot

(Reuters) - A measure to repeal the death penalty has qualified for the ballot in California after activists collected more than half a million signatures in the state, the Secretary of State’s office said on Monday.
The measure would abolish capital punishment as the maximum sentence in murder convictions and replace it with life imprisonment, in a move estimated to save the state money in the “high tens of millions of dollars annually.” Inmates already sentenced to death would have their terms commuted.
