U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $250 billion in first quarter
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
#Business News
February 1, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $250 billion in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more during the January-March period than it had previously estimated, due to an increase in the cash balance and a larger financing need.

The Treasury said in a statement it expects to issue $250 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $165 billion.

The department said it expects to pay down $112 billion in net marketable debt during the second quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
