Debt ceiling hike doesn't have to be crisis: Geithner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that raising the debt ceiling did not have to be a crisis, as it was last year when partisan bickering over how to do so brought the United States to the brink of default.

Geithner, speaking at an event in Baltimore, Maryland, reiterated that the United States is expected to reach the $16.4 trillion debt limit, or amount it is legally allowed to borrow, before the end of the year.