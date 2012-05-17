FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debt ceiling hike doesn't have to be crisis: Geithner
May 17, 2012 / 1:38 PM / 5 years ago

Debt ceiling hike doesn't have to be crisis: Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that raising the debt ceiling did not have to be a crisis, as it was last year when partisan bickering over how to do so brought the United States to the brink of default.

Geithner, speaking at an event in Baltimore, Maryland, reiterated that the United States is expected to reach the $16.4 trillion debt limit, or amount it is legally allowed to borrow, before the end of the year.

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
