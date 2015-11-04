U.S. Treasury says may cut coupon offering sizes in 2016

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will increase the level of Treasury bills outstanding in the coming quarters and may cut coupon sizes in 2016.

“Given Treasury’s commitment to increasing bill supply, adjustments in coupon offering sizes may be necessary in order to increase bill issuance sufficiently in 2016,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Seth Carpenter said in a statement.

The Treasury also said that it is still considering whether to add a 2-month bill maturity point to its securities offerings, as recommended by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee. This has been floated as one way to satisfy investor demand for bills.

Carpenter later said at a press conference with reporters that one of the benefits of an additional bill is that it could potentially lower the auction sizes across individual securities.

But he added that Treasury officials would take their time studying the issue, as they didn’t want to introduce a new maturity only to have to withdraw it.

“One of the big unknowns is how it would price relative to other securities... it could price in line with our existing bills and as a result not be more costly,” Carpenter said.

The U.S. Treasury added it will use increased bill issuance to raise its cash balance over the next several weeks back to a prudent minimum balance of around $150 billion, following the suspension of the debt limit in Congress through March 15, 2017.

On Monday, the department said it expects to issue $344 billion through credit markets during the October-December period, up from an initial estimate of $270 billion.