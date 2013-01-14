Obama: Government shutdown over debt ceiling would harm economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday the U.S. economy would be damaged if a Washington impasse over raising the debt ceiling led to a government shutdown.

“My hope is that common sense prevails,” Obama said at a news conference.

Obama said it is possible that the Republican-led House of Representatives could vote against raising the debt ceiling.

If a government shutdown results, “It will damage our economy,” he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Paul Simao)