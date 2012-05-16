Senator Reid says premature to discuss debt limit hike-aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is too early for Congress to discuss raising U.S. borrowing authority as Congress must first weigh the future of tax cuts that expire at year’s end and automatic spending cuts triggering in January, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid told a White House meeting on Wednesday.

“Since no debt ceiling increase will likely be necessary until after the end of the year, Senator Reid conveyed his view that any discussion of the debt ceiling is premature,” said a Senate Democratic aide.

The aide said that during a White House meeting between President Barack Obama and congressional leaders, Reid also called for a “balanced agreement” for the next round of spending cuts, including higher taxes on the rich. Failing to get such an agreement, the aide said, Reid insisted that $1.2 trillion in spending cuts due to begin in January would have to come from an equal share of military and domestic program reductions, as contained in a deal struck last August.