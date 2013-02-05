FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury resumes "slugs" issuance after debt-ceiling halt
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Treasury resumes "slugs" issuance after debt-ceiling halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it was resuming issuance of State and Local Government Series securities, or “slugs”, which was halted to preserve borrowing capacity as the nation neared the legal limit on its debt.

The Treasury said issuance would resume at noon.

Slugs are special low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to temporarily invest proceeds from municipal bond sales.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
