U.S. Treasury to pay down $47 billion less in marketable debt in second-quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expected to pay down $47 billion less in net marketable debt in the April-June period than previously forecast due primarily to lower receipts and higher outlays.

The Treasury said in a statement it expects to pay down $65 billion in net marketable debt during the period, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $350 billion. That is $47 billion lower than projected in February.

For the July-September period, Treasury said it expects to issue $155 billion in net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $300 billion.