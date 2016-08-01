FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury to borrow $201 billion in July-September quarter
#Business News
August 1, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury to borrow $201 billion in July-September quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it expects to borrow $201 billion in net marketable debt in the July-September quarter, about $47 billion higher than its estimate in May, due to lower anticipated receipts and an increased cash balance on Sept. 30.

The Treasury said it expects to end the quarter with a $350 billion cash balance, up from the previous estimate of $300 billion. During the October-December quarter, the department said it plans to issue $182 billion in net marketable debt, which assumes a $390 billion cash balance on Dec. 31.

The Treasury said it paid down $25 billion in net marketable debt during the April-June quarter, ending the period with a cash balance of $364 billion. The pay-down was $40 billion lower than previously estimated.

Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
