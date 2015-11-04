Four U.S. debt collectors shut down for illegal practices: FTC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has shut down four debt collection companies that used abusive tactics, in some cases to pursue people who owed nothing, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The agency said it was part of a coordinated effort by law enforcement to crack down on debt collection companies that used illegal tactics like threats of arrest and harassing phone calls. The group cited 115 actions this year.

At the request of the agency and other law enforcement, federal courts temporarily halted BAM Financial and Delaware Solutions from doing business, and National Check Registry agreed to shut down under pressure, the FTC said.

The owners of a fourth company, K.I.P. LLC, also shut down and agreed to pay a $6.4 million judgment. In some cases, this company pursued people and pushed them to pay “phantom debts” that they did not owe, the FTC said.

The FTC said in its release that there was a fifth case filed under seal that it could not discuss.

When the FTC announced its plan to discuss the enforcement effort on Tuesday, shares of publicly traded debt collection company Encore Capital Group Inc dropped 13.9 percent but were up 9.1 percent around midday on Wednesday.

Similarly, peer PRA Group Inc fell 10.4 percent but rebounded 7.5 percent.

Neither company was named by the FTC in Wednesday’s press release.