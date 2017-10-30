Judge says Trump comments do not taint Bergdahl desertion case

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Reuters) - The military judge hearing U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl’s desertion case said on Monday he will not dismiss the charges due to comments by President Donald Trump that the defense argued unfairly influenced the proceedings.

U.S. Army Sergeant Robert Bowdrie "Bowe" Bergdahl (L) arrives at the courthouse on the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

During presidential campaign last year, Republican Trump called Bergdahl “a no-good traitor who should have been executed.” The defense said Trump did not renounce such statements in recent remarks about the case.

Army Colonel Jeffery Nance ruled in court at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that no reasonable person would harbor doubt about the integrity of the proceedings due to Trump’s comments but said he would consider them as mitigating factors for Bergdahl’s sentence.