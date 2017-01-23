FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Possible $400 million military sale to Britain approved: Pentagon
January 23, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 months ago

Possible $400 million military sale to Britain approved: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster sits on display at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 17, 2016.Edgar Su

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $400 million military sale to Britain for C-17 aircraft logistics support services and equipment, the Pentagon said on Monday in a notification to Congress.

The British government has requested continued logistics support and services for eight Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Britain's current support contract for the planes expires in September, DSCA said.

Reporting by David Alexander

