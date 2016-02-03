FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon to boost funding for Raytheon, Lockheed missiles
February 3, 2016 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

Pentagon to boost funding for Raytheon, Lockheed missiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (Reuters) - The Pentagon will spend $2 billion over the next five years to buy more Raytheon Co Tomahawk missiles and upgrade their capabilities, bringing the U.S. inventory of the missiles to above 4,000, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday.

Carter said the Pentagon would also spend nearly $1 billion over the next five years to buy new Long Range Anti Ship Missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler

