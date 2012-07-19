House votes to appropriate $607 billion for defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved $607 billion in defense spending for next year after two days of debate that saw lawmakers from both parties line up to condemn the ongoing war in Afghanistan as a waste of lives and money.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House voted 326-90 to approve the annual defense appropriations bill, which includes a Pentagon base budget of $524 billion plus $83 billion in spending for the Afghanistan war and other overseas operations.

The measure, which covers the 2013 fiscal year beginning in October, will have to be reconciled with the Senate’s version of the bill before it can be sent to President Barack Obama for his signature. The Senate is not expected to debate its measure until August.