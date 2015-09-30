FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
September 30, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. defense secretary says does not welcome 'excessive consolidation' among weapons makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter holds a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday he does not welcome further consolidation among large U.S. weapons makers that would limit competition.

“What I said then and still believe is that it was important to avoid excessive consolidation in the defense industry to the point where we did not have multiple vendors who could compete with one another on many programs,” Carter said at a briefing with reporters. “We do need a competitive marketplace to the extent that’s possible within the defense industry.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
