U.S. defense secretary says does not welcome 'excessive consolidation' among weapons makers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday he does not welcome further consolidation among large U.S. weapons makers that would limit competition.

“What I said then and still believe is that it was important to avoid excessive consolidation in the defense industry to the point where we did not have multiple vendors who could compete with one another on many programs,” Carter said at a briefing with reporters. “We do need a competitive marketplace to the extent that’s possible within the defense industry.”