Revised defense bill sails through U.S. House, despite Guantanamo

Detainees in orange jumpsuits sit in a holding area under the watchful eyes of military police during in-processing to the temporary detention facility at Camp X-Ray of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay in this January 11, 2002 file photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, including $5 billion in spending cuts that were not contained in a previous version of the bill vetoed by President Barack Obama last month.

The vote was 370-58 for the measure, which authorizes more than $600 billion in defense spending. It had strong support from Republicans, who control the House, and from Obama’s fellow Democrats, even though it still contains provisions making it difficult to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Senate is expected to pass the revised bill as soon as next week, although some senators have called for changes in its provisions relating to Guantanamo. These include restrictions on transferring detainees to the United States from the prison, which still houses some 112 foreign terrorism suspects.

Related Coverage Senate Democrats block defense spending bill

Democratic lawmakers and aides said they expect Obama will sign the revised bill, even with the Guantanamo restrictions, but the White House has not made his intentions clear. Obama, eager to close the prison before he leaves office in 2017, said the restrictions on transfers from Guantanamo were one reason for his veto last month.

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on the opening day of the 112th United States Congress in Washington, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday that Congress should remove obstacles it has imposed to closing the prison. The White House has not issued a new veto threat, but Earnest has not ruled out Obama using an executive order to close the facility.

Hoping to pressure Obama not to give up on his effort to close the military prison, 28 retired senior U.S. military officers signed a letter sent to the president on Thursday expressing support for closing it. The security concerns of those who oppose bringing detainees to the United States were unfounded, they said.

“Our prisons house hundreds of convicted terrorists. None has ever escaped,” they wrote.

The spending cuts contained in the revised bill passed by the House on Thursday reflect a budget agreement between the Obama administration and the Republican-controlled Congress that addresses the president’s main concern about the bill - the use of war funds to let the Pentagon avoid mandatory spending cuts.

Separately, Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to block another defense measure, the fiscal 2016 appropriations bill, for a third time, part of their broader fight with Republicans over tax and spending policy.