Factbox: Impact of U.S. defense policy bill on arms programs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a compromise version of the annual $612 billion defense authorization bill that includes measures aimed at reforming how the Pentagon buys weapons and shifts funding to some key weapons programs.

Following is list of some key aspects of the bill, which includes funding provisions that anger Democrats and could prompt a veto by President Barack Obama.

If approved, the bill would:

- Authorize the purchase of an additional 12 F/A-18 fighter jets or EA-18G electronic attack jets built by Boeing Co

- Authorize an additional six F-35B fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp for the U.S. Marine Corps

- Restore $466.7 million in funding for the A-10 close air support aircraft, and prohibits its retirement by the Air Force

- Add $411 million to add weapons to the Stryker wheeled vehicles built by General Dynamics Corp

- Cut $224 million in funding for the Air Force’s KC-46A refueling plane being built by Boeing

- Add $320.2 million to Israeli cooperative missile defense programs, a move that could benefit Raytheon Co

- Cut $84.4 million in support for development of a new launch vehicle, and add $184.4 million to work on a new rocket propulsion system, a move that could spell good news for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which is working on an alternative to Russian-built RD-180 engines

- Add $65 million for an additional MQ-Triton unmanned spy plane built by Northrop Grumman Corp for the Navy

- Add $279 million to accelerate work on a new amphibious ship for the Marine Corps, which could benefit Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and General Dynamics

- Add $128 million to buy 8 more UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp for the Army National Guard

- Accelerate development of a next-generation missile defense interceptor, a follow-on to a program canceled by the Defense Department in 2009

- Add funding for more Raytheon Tomahawk missiles, reversing a Pentagon proposal to terminate their production

- Allow the Air Force to continue operating its entire fleet of 14 EC-130H Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft

- Remove bureaucracy for acquisition decisions and give the top officers in each of the services greater authority in the acquisition process

- Streamline the acquisition process and make it easier for the Pentagon to buy commercial items, while reducing barriers to multiyear contracts, instead of retiring half the fleet.