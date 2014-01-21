FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineer charged with trying to leak details on U.S. F-35 program to Iran
January 21, 2014 / 11:53 PM / 4 years ago

Engineer charged with trying to leak details on U.S. F-35 program to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter jet drops a laser-guided bomb during its first guided weapons release test at Edwards Air Force Base, California October 29, 2013. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A former engineer for defense contractors has been indicted on charges that he tried to send Iran secret details on the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 joint strike fighter program, the office of the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut said on Tuesday.

The accused man, Mozaffar Khazaee, is a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen who lived in Connecticut before recently moving to Indianapolis, prosecutors said. Khazaee, 59, was arrested on January 9 at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, they said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

