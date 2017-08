FILE PHOTO: The logo of a General Electric (GE) facility is seen behind tree branches in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 20, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The three-year contract includes a one-year optional extension, which could raise the total value to $907 million over four years.