FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Director of Defense Intelligence Agency announces retirement
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 1, 2014 / 12:12 AM / 3 years ago

Director of Defense Intelligence Agency announces retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency and his deputy both announced on Wednesday they planned to retire this year, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Lieutenant General Mike Flynn and his deputy, David Shedd, announced the decision in a memorandum to the agency’s work force, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.

He gave no explanation for their departure. The Washington Post said Flynn was leaving more than a year before he was scheduled to depart amid clashes over his leadership style.

Kirby said plans for replacements for Flynn and Shedd would be announced later.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement that Flynn earned a reputation throughout his career “as a dedicated visionary who pushed the intelligence enterprise to anticipate and prepare for the threat environment of the future.”

Reporting by David Alexander and Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey, James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.